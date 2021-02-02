Community & Events

South Side Irish Parade canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The South Side Irish Parade will not hold its traditional celebration down Western Avenue this year.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the city of Chicago will not be issuing permits for any parades or large gatherings in the first quarter of 2021.

A statement on the parade's website said, "While we are disappointed in this development, we well understand the City of Chicago Department of Public Health's prudent concerns and the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that prompts this decision to help keep citizens safe and healthy."

The parade committee is now looking into alternative ways of celebrating the Irish Heritage this year.

Last year's parade as well as the downtown parade were also cancelled due to COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobeverlymorgan parkst. patrick's dayparadecoronavirus chicagocovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,304 new COVID-19 cases; suburban Cook Co. enters Phase 4
Aragon Ballroom wall topples over under weight of snow
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded in Florida
Wife found dead after Inverness fire shot herself: police
Woodstock Willie predicts early spring
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
'Watch Me' rapper Silento charged with murder, police say
Show More
Student uses GameStop earnings to donate to children's hospital
Bishop Ford truck fire causes traffic delays
IN expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Biden admin to provide COVID vaccine to pharmacies
CPS, CTU making progress as students remain virtual
More TOP STORIES News