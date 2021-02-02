South Side Irish Parade canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The South Side Irish Parade will not hold its traditional celebration down Western Avenue this year.Due to COVID-19 concerns, the city of Chicago will not be issuing permits for any parades or large gatherings in the first quarter of 2021.A statement on the parade's website said, "While we are disappointed in this development, we well understand the City of Chicago Department of Public Health's prudent concerns and the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that prompts this decision to help keep citizens safe and healthy."The parade committee is now looking into alternative ways of celebrating the Irish Heritage this year.Last year's parade as well as the downtown parade were also cancelled due to COVID-19.