Chicago protest in Bronzeville led by faith leaders focuses on police reform, justice instead of looting, riots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A protest led by Bright Star Church in Bronzeville Tuesday evening is aiming to bring back the message of police reform and racial equality organizers say has gotten lost as rioters and looters not affiliated with the peaceful protests have pulled attention onto themselves.The protest is being held in conjunction with a number of faith-leaders throughout Chicago.Choosing the Bronzeville statue at 26th Place and Martin Luther King Drive as a meeting place and the march route planned were intentional. They are meant to symbolize hope and bring to their cause to the forefront peacefully.The group plans to march from the statue about 25 blocks south along Martin Luther King Drive to Washington Park on 51st Street. There the group plans to rally and pray.Organizers said this march will go on until 8 p.m. to give people enough time to safely get home before that 9 p.m. curfew takes effect.Organizers said any rioters and looters will not be welcome at this protest."Unfortunately the looting and the rioting is starting to take away from the message and we want to bring everybody back to the message and so our concern tonight is, is the message, why people are out in the streets protesting in the first place," said Rev. James Meeks, Salem Baptist Church of Chicago.That message is that the nation needs stop racism through systemic change.They say it's long overdue and there have been too many incidents like what happened in Minneapolis; it needs to be stopped and checked.Specifically in Chicago, organizers are asking the mayor and superintendent for a police reform agenda so that if something like this were to happen here, the public will know what actions will be taken.The organizers say the public should not have to wait for another tragedy like this to know how officers will be held accountable.