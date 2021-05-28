Chicago rollover crash leaves man, 3 kids seriously hurt on I-94 ramp

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including three children, were seriously hurt in a rollover crash on Chicago's South Side Thursday night.
Chicago Fire Department officials said a 3-year-old boy, 6-year-old boy, 10-year-old boy and the 23-year-old driver were all taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were was involved in a crash on the exit ramp off I-94 near 103rd and Stony Island.
State police are investigating the cause of the crash. No additional details have been released.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
