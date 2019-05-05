South Side teen shot and killed Sunday in Wentworth Gardens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old is dead after being shot while he was standing outside on Chicago's South Side.Police said the boy was in the courtyard of a building at the 3800-Block of S. Princeton just before 3 a.m. in the Wentworth Garden's neighborhood when someone started shooting and the teen was struck in the torso.The teen was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.Police say they have no one in custody and Area Central police are investigating.