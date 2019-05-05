South Side teen shot and killed Sunday in Wentworth Gardens

EMBED <>More Videos

A south Side teen was shot and killed while standing outside in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood early Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old is dead after being shot while he was standing outside on Chicago's South Side.

Police said the boy was in the courtyard of a building at the 3800-Block of S. Princeton just before 3 a.m. in the Wentworth Garden's neighborhood when someone started shooting and the teen was struck in the torso.

The teen was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Police say they have no one in custody and Area Central police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoshootingteen killedteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search continues for 2 missing after Waukegan industrial plant explosion
Pritzker announces plan to legalize recreational marijuana
Man tries to lure children into his car twice
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s
Buckingham Fountain flips the switch on summer
Former Cook County Assessor Tom Hynes dead at 80
Rapper Offset charged after shattering fan's phone
Show More
Menstrual-themed cocktail causing controversy
AJ Freund: Thousands attend public visitation for Crystal Lake boy
Jeong in West Town ups the ante with ambitious menu
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by faux ride-share driver
Maryland police search for survivors of helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News