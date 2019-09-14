Thieves drape jewelry over victims, then steal property on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO -- Two people have been driving around Bridgeport and Chinatown offering jewelry to pedestrians and then stealing their property, according to Chicago police.The pair, a man and woman in their 30s or 40s, are driving a silver Chrysler SUV with Virginia license plates, Chicago police said. They pull up to pedestrians and drape jewelry over them, then steal their property while they are distracted.These thefts have all happened in the late morning and afternoon hours between Aug. 24 and Sept. 10, police said. They happened in:The 300 block of West 26th Street;The 2500 block of South Wentworth Avenue;The 2100 block of South China Place;The 2800 block of South Throop Street;The 2200 block of South Princeton Avenue; andThe 2400 block of South Normal Avenue.The man and woman were described as having dark hair, police said. The man has a beard and the woman wears a head scarf.Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8227.