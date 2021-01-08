coronavirus chicago

Southport Lanes could reopen doors to Lakeview bar, bowling, billiards hall after Illinois grant

Southport Lanes' closing came after shuttering of Guthries, Redmond's Ale House in Lakeview
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The historic Southport Lanes in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood could reopen after shuttering late last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bar, bowling alley and billiards hall built around 1900 received a $70,000 grant from the state that could save it.

The owner hopes to reopen by late spring after believing the venue was closed down for good in September.

EMBED More News Videos

Tucked away in a Chicago neighborhood speakeasy, you can go bowling like it's 1922 all over again!


During the Prohibition era, Southport Lanes became a speakeasy and an illegal gambling parlor.

The building was remodeled in 2003 but kept its original look, including hand-set bowling lanes.

RELATED: COVID-19's economic impact forces Wrigleyville bar to close, Gold Coast restaurant close behind
EMBED More News Videos

It's closing time for another Chicago bar, as more local establishments feel the impact of COVID-19.



The Schlitz Brewery first constructed the building, named The Nook. The name changed to Southport Lanes in 1922.

RELATED: Guthrie's Tavern to close
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagolakeviewbarcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagobowling
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
LIVE: CPS, Mayor Lightfoot provide update on return to in-person learning
IL surpasses 1M COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic
Our Chicago: Voices of the Community town hall on exploding need for blood donations
CPS says millions spent to make schools safe with students' return next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CPS, Mayor Lightfoot provide update on return to in-person learning
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
2 from Chicago suburbs among those arrested in DC
IRS says some eligible taxpayers won't get 2nd payment
House Dems consider next week for possible impeachment vote: sources
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
Show More
Ex-Ald. Proco 'Joe' Moreno violates bond with DUI, heads to jail
Michelle Obama's blistering statement on violence at US Capitol
3 Chicago gas stations robbed at gunpoint on NW Side
TurboTax expects 'most' customers to receive stimulus payments today
Capitol Police rejected offers of help to quell mob, chief resigning
More TOP STORIES News