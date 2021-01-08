Southport Lanes could reopen doors to Lakeview bar, bowling, billiards hall after Illinois grant

The bar, bowling alley and billiards hall built around 1900 received a $70,000 grant from the state that could save it.
The owner hopes to reopen by late spring after believing the venue was closed down for good in September.
During the Prohibition era, Southport Lanes became a speakeasy and an illegal gambling parlor.
The building was remodeled in 2003 but kept its original look, including hand-set bowling lanes.
RELATED: COVID-19's economic impact forces Wrigleyville bar to close, Gold Coast restaurant close behind
The Schlitz Brewery first constructed the building, named The Nook. The name changed to Southport Lanes in 1922.
RELATED: Guthrie's Tavern to close