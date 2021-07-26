Southside Wolfpack youth football team surprised with new uniforms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10730388" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Obama first surprised members of the Chicago Southside Wolfpack team and later dropped in on a meeting with South Side small business owners at the South Shore Brew Coffe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Big Ten college students surprised the Southside Wolfpack youth football team with new uniforms Sunday.The Uniform Funding Foundation provides mentorship to young athletes in underserved communities, reminding kids that an education is as important as athletics. Football players from the University of Michigan and Notre Dame volunteered at the event.Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren gave a motivational speech before the uniforms were revealed."You gotta focus on school before you focus on sports," Warren said. "Do your homework, study. Because when I started to get recruited in high school, it would have been too late for me to try to improve my grades."The new uniforms are not the only big surprise the team has had this year. Former President Barack Obama stopped by a practice in Jackson Park to visit the players last month.