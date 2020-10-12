Travel

Southwest Airlines flights coming to O'Hare Airport in 2021

Information on fares, schedules to be released soon, airline says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Southwest Airlines will be adding flights to Chicago's O'Hare Airport next year, the airline announced Monday.

The new flights are expected to start in the first half of next year.

The flights will be in addition to the service already offered in and out of Midway, which is one of the airlines major hubs.

Southwest also announced a return to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

"Southwest owes decades of success to our Employees and Customers who have supported our business in Chicago and Houston," said Gary Kelly, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Southwest Airlines. "Today's announcement furthers our commitment to both cities as we add service to share Southwest's value and Hospitality with more leisure and business travelers."

Southwest said information, including schedules and fares, will be available soon.
