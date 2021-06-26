southwest airlines

4 injured in turbulence on Southwest flight from Midway to Salt Lake City

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were hurt after a Southwest Flight out of Midway International Airport.

The plane took off from Chicago around noon heading to Salt Lake City International Airport.


Southwest said the flight was approaching the Salt Lake City area, with the seatbelt signs on when they ran into "moderate turbulence."

Three flight attendants and one passenger were hospitalized with minor injuries.
