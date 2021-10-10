southwest airlines

Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, blames air traffic control and 'disruptive weather'

Hundreds of flights have been impacted nationwide
HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled or delayed, including dozens at Houston's Hobby Airport as part of a major nationwide problem.

While the airline blames the issues on air traffic control problems and weather.

"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations through the weekend while we work to recover our operation," Southwest said in a Tweet.



The flight tracking website FlightAware.com shows that Southwest canceled more than 1,000 flights Sunday across the country and there were delays impacting more than 130 flights.

"Soooo don't fly southwest today! I've never seen so many cancelled flights! They're saying it's due to "weather" LOL! Okay I'll pretend I believe it," one traveler tweeted.



"My family is stuck in Houston without our luggage and sleeping in our clothes," another passenger tweeted. "My wife and son are sleeping in their contacts as they have no solution or spares. We don't have their medications. This is your fault @SouthwestAir. @HobbyAirport is complicit!"

Rumors circulated Saturday of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine walkout at Jacksonville, Florida's air traffic control center, but those reports were unfounded as of Sunday morning.

"Talking to a few people who work there, seems like it was the perfect storm of holiday weekend traffic, wx, and staffing," @ATCSkyCat tweeted. "Not gonna stop the conspiracy theories though."

