Politics

US Space Force members get a new name: 'guardians'

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration celebrated the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force on Friday by announcing that its members will be known as "guardians."

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.

"It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians," Pence said. "Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come."

President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvice president mike pencegovernmentmilitaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois did not see a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Chicago paramedic loses weekslong battle to COVID-19
CPD return fire after man critically hurt in Austin shooting: police
Woman whose home CPD wrongfully raided feared for her life
PHOTOS: Chicago's shrinking beaches making comeback
2nd suspect charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
The explosion of hot chocolate bombs!
Show More
Glue spills on I-80 after truck crash near Joliet
National Geographic's year in pictures 2020
Donate toys: Here is how you can still help
Teen takes exams in hazmat suit to 'protect family' from COVID
Former CPD officer pleads guilty to 2014 baton attack
More TOP STORIES News