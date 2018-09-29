Space heater sparks Near North Side apartment fire

A space heater sparked a fire in the Near North Side early Saturday, according to officials.The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out at approximately 1:07 a.m. in a three-flat building on the 800 block of North State Street. The fire spread to several units and caused two buildings to be evacuated.Three people were displaced by the fire, officials said. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.No injuries have been reported as of Saturday morning.