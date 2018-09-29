Space heater sparks Near North Side apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A space heater sparked an apartment fire in the Near North Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A space heater sparked a fire in the Near North Side early Saturday, according to officials.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out at approximately 1:07 a.m. in a three-flat building on the 800 block of North State Street. The fire spread to several units and caused two buildings to be evacuated.

Three people were displaced by the fire, officials said. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported as of Saturday morning.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefireChicagoNear North Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
Florida grandma scares of naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured
Jackson Park Golf Association invitational to support course renovation
Weekend Watch: Crime and the Chicago Mayoral race
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and sunny morning turning to evening showers
Senate vote on Kavanaugh confirmation delayed for FBI investigation
Show More
Man beaten up while selling loose cigarettes on downtown L train
Chew On This: Leghorn Chicken
Perfect Pet
Pilsen's DeColores celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
More News