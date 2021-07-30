international space station

Russia blames space station lab incident on software failure

By Daria Litvinova
EMBED <>More Videos

ISS pushed out of position by Russian space lab mishap

MOSCOW -- A Russian space official on Friday blamed a software problem on a newly-docked science lab that briefly knocked the International Space Station out of position.

The space station lost control of its orientation for 47 minutes on Thursday, when Russia's Nauka science lab accidentally fired its thrusters a few hours after docking, pushing the orbiting complex from its normal configuration. The station's position is key for getting power from solar panels and for communications. Communications with ground controllers also blipped out twice for a few minutes.

RELATED: Astronauts perform spacewalk outside International Space Station

Vladimir Solovyov, flight director of the space station's Russian segment, blamed the incident on a "short-term software failure." In a statement released by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on Friday, Solovyov said that because of the failure, a direct command to turn on the lab's engines was mistakenly implemented.

He added that the incident was "quickly countered by the propulsion system" of another Russian component at the station and "at the moment, the station is in its normal orientation" and all its systems "are operating normally."

NASA said Thursday that the incident moved 45 degrees out of attitude, about one-eighth of a complete circle, but the complex was never spinning, there was no immediate damage or danger to the crew.

SEE ALSO: Shannon Walker becomes first native Houstonian to command ISS

The incident caused NASA to postpone a repeat test flight for Boeing's crew capsule that had been set for Friday afternoon from Florida. It will be Boeing's second attempt to reach the 250-mile-high station before putting astronauts on board. Software problems botched the first test.

Russia's long-delayed 22-ton (20-metric-ton) lab called Nauka arrived earlier Thursday, eight days after it launched from the Russian launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

The launch of Nauka, which will provide more room for scientific experiments and space for the crew, had been repeatedly delayed because of technical problems. It was initially scheduled to go up in 2007.

In 2013, experts found contamination in its fuel system, resulting in a long and costly replacement. Other Nauka systems also underwent modernization or repairs.

Stretching 43 feet (13 meters) long, Nauka became the first new compartment for the Russian segment of the outpost since 2010. On Monday, one of the older Russian units, the Pirs spacewalking compartment, undocked from the station to free up room for the new lab.

Nauka will require many maneuvers, including up to 11 spacewalks beginning in early September, to prepare it for operation.

According to Solovyov, on Friday the crew was busy equalizing the pressure in Nauka and planned to open the hatch to the lab later in the day.

The space station is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov of Russia's Roscosmos space corporation; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

In 1998, Russia launched the station's first compartment, Zarya, which was followed in 2000 by another big piece, Zvezda, and three smaller modules in the following years. The last of them, Rassvet, arrived at the station in 2010.

___

Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland, and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasarussiaastronautu.s. & worldspaceinternational space stationjohnson space centerkennedy space center
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
Santa Claus visits astronauts at International Space Station
How the Biden administration would handle NASA
Radish seeds, meats and cheeses launched to space station
NASA announces plan to send woman to the moon by 2024
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. expected to issue mask guidelines
CDC document warns delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
Carol Stream woman charged after Yellowstone bear encounter
IL Repubs. seek review of potentially fraudulent IDES benefits
Omaha meat processor recalls 295K pounds of raw beef
Geneva native earns 6th in Olympic triathlon
Repubs. want to boot Kinzinger from House GOP after Jan. 6 hearing
Show More
Video: Cowboy comes to rescue after CO horses get loose on highway
Mom who gave birth to 9 thriving babies at same time speaks out
Eviction moratoriums ending: What renters need to know
Lollapalooza continues Friday amid rising COVID cases in Chicago
New Glarus, WI offers traditional Swiss heritage all on 1 tank of gas
More TOP STORIES News