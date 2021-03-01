Palatine resident enters Space-X Inspiration4 competition

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Palatine resident and aspiring astronaut is making us Chicago Proud.Joseph Corso recently entered Inspiration4, a competition to be one of four civilians on the next Space-X flight.Participants are to create a business that benefits others.He's created a skin product to help amputees, like his firefighter father who lost his leg just last month."It's an easy way to help people stay hydrated and take care of their skin," Corso said. "With my dad for example, when he had that below-the-knee amputation, his leg...it got very dry and to help it heal, I really wanted to make a product that could help him out and so this was the perfect solution."His proceeds go to St. Jude and Wounded Warrior.