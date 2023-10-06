WATCH LIVE

Kevin McCarthy expected to step down before end of term, CNN sources say

ByMelanie Zanona and Pamela Brown, CNN, CNNWire
Friday, October 6, 2023 8:11PM
WASHINGTON -- Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to step down from Congress before the end of his term, according to two sources familiar with his thinking, but plans to stay at least through the speakership election planned to begin next week.

The former speaker, however, does not plan to get involved in the two-way race, sources said.

Politico was first to report McCarthy is considering resigning.

ABC News has not independently verified the reports.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

