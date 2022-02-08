Daybreak Farm Muffin Company employs individuals with special needs

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa -- Daybreak Farm Muffin Company in Bedminster, Pennsylvania is a full-time bakery making horse treats. The company began employing individuals with special needs during the pandemic when many other programs for them were shut down.A Bucks County woman's company has been making horse treats since 2017, but her operation really kicked into high-gear during the pandemic.Knowing that many programs were shut down due to the virus, Kim Maychuk, owner of Daybreak Farm Muffin Company in Bedminster Township, wanted to try and employ individuals with special needs to help make the special treats."We already knew because we had a heart for the special needs associates and we knew that was something we could do," she said.Her youngest daughter, Tessa, has special needs and works for her as well.Kim's other daughter, Nicole, serves as the bakery manager. Her job is to keep things running smoothly and to keep everyone on task."When I see the kids come in, they get right to work and they have smiles on their faces, and at the end of the day, they leave and they high five and they say 'I did a good job today, you did an awesome job' - we cant do it without them, there's no way," said Nicole.Kim says that working in the bakery teaches everyone very valuable life skills, from social skills to working together as a team.Daybreak Farm Muffin Company is also a certified job training site."There is just all kinds of different functions that we do, but each function works together as a whole," said Kim.The site produces products that are sold both locally and nationally."It's just a small little bakery in a small little town, but I feel like we can shine our light and do some good work, so that's what keeps us going," said Kim.The farm produces different varieties of muffins for distribution, one most importantly called the "Hope and Healing" muffins where 50% of sales from each bag goes towards causes they believe in locally and nationally.Most recently, Kim and her team donated that money to victims of the Kentucky tornadoes.