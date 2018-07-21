Special Olympian missing from the Near North Side

Rezwanul Haque, a Special Olympics athlete from Bangladesh, was reported missing from Chicago. (WLS)

Special Olympian Rezwanul Haque, who is from Bangladesh, was reported missing Friday and last seen getting into an SUV at 5 p.m. Thursday in Chicago's Near North Side.

Police said Haque, 22, was last seen in the 100-block of East Delaware Place. He has autism and cannot speak English.

He is described as a South Asian man, 5 ft. 8 in. tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hat with "USA" on front, a blue polo shirt with "Bangladesh" written in red lettering on the back, black pants and white gym shoes. He had a light grey and red colored backpack.

Police said Sunday that there is no evidence of foul play.

Workers in the South Loop restaurant Yolk on Michigan Avenue near Roosevelt said police received word that Rezwanul may have been in the area. Police searched the restaurant and the nearby area, but did not find Haque.

A Special Olympics spokesperson released a statement saying, "We're deeply concerned as our foremost priority is the well-being and safety of our athletes. We are working with the local authorities to help locate the missing athlete."


If you have any information contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.

Chicago police said Special Olympian Rezwanul Haque is missing from the city's Near North Side Friday night.

