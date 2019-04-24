Speeding driver struck construction worker on Kennedy Expressway: Rosemont police

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A speeding driver struck a construction worker early Wednesday on the Kennedy Expressway in northwest suburban Rosemont, police said.A Rosemont patrol officer clocked a silver Mercedes traveling at 63 miles per hour in a 35 mph speed zone on southbound River Road just before 12:40 a.m.Police said the officer tried to pull over the speeding vehicle, but the driver did not stop. Instead, the driver continued onto the inbound Kennedy and crashed in a work zone near Cumberland Avenue.The driver struck several other vehicles and injuring a construction worker. Police said the worker was standing in front of the construction truck when the Mercedes rear-ended it.Both the driver and the construction worker were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.The driver was taken into custody after being released from the hospital. The driver is being held on several pending charges, police said.