Speeding driver struck construction worker on Kennedy Expressway: Rosemont police

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A speeding driver struck a construction worker early Wednesday on the Kennedy Expressway in northwest suburban Rosemont, police said.

A Rosemont patrol officer clocked a silver Mercedes traveling at 63 miles per hour in a 35 mph speed zone on southbound River Road just before 12:40 a.m.

Police said the officer tried to pull over the speeding vehicle, but the driver did not stop. Instead, the driver continued onto the inbound Kennedy and crashed in a work zone near Cumberland Avenue.

The driver struck several other vehicles and injuring a construction worker. Police said the worker was standing in front of the construction truck when the Mercedes rear-ended it.

Both the driver and the construction worker were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver was taken into custody after being released from the hospital. The driver is being held on several pending charges, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
