Meet Trey Brown, a 15-year-old fashion entrepreneur

PHILADELPHIA -- When Trey Brown was 12, he spent half of his birthday money on video games and the other half on t-shirts that he customized and resold for a profit.That was just a few years ago, and now the enterprising teen has stores in two malls, plus an online store that carries his clothing brand,- a combination of the words 'sports', 'heroes', and 'go-getters'.King of Prussia Mall160 N Gulph Road #1018, King of Prussia, PA 19406267-541-2581