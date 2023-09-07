Job: WLS Sports Anchor/Reporter

ABC7/WLS, the ABC Owned Television station in Chicago, IL has an opening for a collaborative sports anchor/reporter who is responsible for taking ownership of and working with producers and reporters/colleagues to craft high impact sports content. The candidate also sets the tone for teamwork and excellence within the station and across the station group. The anchor/reporter is an empathetic and ethical leader who is committed to reporting the facts, with integrity above all else. He or she must be a team player, compelling journalist, and inclusive storyteller with the ability to authentically engage and connect with a diverse audience. Additionally, the anchor/reporter must demonstrate a full understanding of the powerful voice and responsibility journalists have to, and with, the communities they serve.

Responsibilities:

- Exceptional reporting, writing and interviewing skills

- Ability to source and generate impactful sports stories, relying on critical relationships with local newsmakers

- Subject matter expertise in telling sports stories, and ability to demonstrate this from the anchor desk and in the field

- Ability to report, write, capture visual content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as owned and distributed digital and social platforms

- Active use of social media for promotion and news gathering

- Demonstrated ability to move an audience between linear and digital platforms

- Willingness to lead and mentor

- Demonstrate a strong commitment to the community, which includes representing the station and participating at various community events

- Flexibility with scheduling to cover high-impact sports events

Preferred Qualifications:

- At least five years of experience

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience. Preferred emphasis in journalism or a related field.

Additional Information:

- This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with AFTRA.

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

- Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

