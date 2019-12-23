Sports

Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher shows off hair in expressway billboards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher is showing off his hair treatment in billboards across the Chicago area.



The billboards include phrases such as "HAIR LACHER" and "Hall of Fame Hair."

Earlier this year, Restore Hair put up 10 more billboards of Urlacher for the former Bears linebacker's birthday.



Urlacher played middle linebacker for the Bears from 2000-2012, making eight Pro Bowls and winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005. Urlacher was also part of the Bears team that made it to the Super Bowl in 2007, losing to the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2018, Urlacher was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
