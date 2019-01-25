SPORTS

10-year-old kid proves the Patriots cheat and wins science fair

EMBED </>More Videos

A 10-year-old Kentucky student used Deflategate as evidence for the Patriots' cheating and went on to win his science fair.

LEXINGTON, Ky. --
Some kids make models of the solar system. Other kids make baking soda volcanos.

This kid tried to prove that the Patriots cheat, for his science project.

Why did Ace Davis, a 10-year-old who attends Millcreek Elementary in Lexington, Kentucky do his science project on the Patriots?

"Because I hate Tom Brady, he's been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught," he told Draft Diamonds.

And, by the way, Davis won.

"He won the science fair and is moving on to district," his dad, Christopher Davis, said on Facebook.


Ace's enmity is not reserved for Brady alone. He told Draft Diamonds that "Julian Edelman takes steroids," and "pushes everyone around," while "Gronkowski gets shut down."

Ten-year-old Ace, a quarterback in his own right, cited the now infamous "deflategate" scandal as evidence, and graphed his own accuracy and distance throwing a football, as well as his mother's and sister's.

His conclusion? "The Patriots were found guilty of doctoring football, thus losing $1,000,000 and future draft picks. Tom Brady is indeed a cheater."

So who does Ace like? His favorite current player is Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, but he believes the best ever is Joe Montana.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew England Patriotsscienceu.s. & worldeducationKentucky
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Virginia-Notre Dame Preview
Bears planning kicker workouts following Cody Parkey's 2018 struggles
College football QB transfer rankings: Who will make biggest impact?
10-year-old boy becomes 2nd-youngest to bowl perfect game
More Sports
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow in afternoon
Charges filed against suspected gunman in Orland Park mall shooting
Trump expected to float deal to end shutdown: ABC News
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
12-year-old boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
FAA: 'Sick leave' leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Show More
Crab Cellar offers limitless crab legs, burgers in Lincoln Park
Man, 78, hit and killed while crossing street in Niles
Blood, screams, arrest: How an online first date turned into a nightmare
More News