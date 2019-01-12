Exactly 101 people tried, but failed to kick a 43-yard field goal on Saturday as part of the Goose Island Challenge.The challenge follows last weekend's failed 43-yard field goal attempt by Bears kicker Cody Parkey in the last seconds of the Philadelphia Eagles playoffs game.Goose Island Brewery challenged Bears fans the chance to make the kick at their 1800 West Fulton Street location on the Near West Side.Nobody made the 43 yards, but if they did, they would have got a chance to kick a 65-yard field goal and win a trip for two to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.The snowy and windy weather was a challenge for contenders."It was tough, into the wind, with the snow, with the cold, it's a tough kick," said Colin Shaugnessy.Even the more experienced kickers said it was tough."I was all conference in high school, but I didn't do much beyond that, explained Eric Walsh of West Dundee. "If the snow wasn't here, I think I could have gave it a good rip," Walsh said.The accumulating snow had many wondering how Parkey would have done under the same conditions."I think these conditions are a little harder than what he had even, but yeah, I think we're a forgiving city, and I think he'll bounce back," said Shaugnessy of Parkey."A lot of people are giving Cody a lot of flak," said Erik Mansfield of Arlington Heights. "It's a hard job, and being under pressure. I feel bad for him," he said.