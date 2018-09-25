12-year-old with spina bifida meets her favorite baseball player, Kris Bryant

The Cubs' Kris Bryant took some time to meet with his biggest fan, who traveled all the way from New Mexico to see him.Houston Astros player Alex Bregman met 12-year-old Faith Kuhn earlier this year and found out that Kris Bryant is her favorite player. So Bryant invited Faith and her family to the game Monday, which was their first time at Wrigley Field.She toured the clubhouse and even got a personalized Cubs jersey.Faith was born with spina bifida and has undergone 15 surgeries.