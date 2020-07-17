Washington Redskins

15 former female Redskins employees allege misconduct against team, Washington Post reports

By Stephen Whyno
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees of the city's NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

In a statement, the team said it takes issues of employee conduct seriously and added, "While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly."

Meanwhile, three members of the front office are no longer with the organization, and owner Dan Snyder hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the club's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review.

EMBED More News Videos

What will the Washington Redskins' new name be? Here's what we know about the change coming to one of the NFL's oldest franchises.



Director of player personnel Alex Santos, assistant Richard Mann II and longtime broadcaster and senior vice president Larry Michael are no longer with the team. Michael announced Wednesday he was retiring after 16 years.

Santos, Mann, Michael and former business executives Dennis Greene and Mitch Gershman were mentioned in the Post story.

Washington is in the midst of several months of significant change. President Bruce Allen was fired at the end of the 2019 season, coach Ron Rivera was hired on New Year's Day and given control of football operations and the team this week announced it's dumping the name "Redskins" after 87 years.

Allen's departure coincided with the firing of the team's previous medical and training staff, and Rivera brought trainers with him from Carolina and hired a new coaching staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswashington d.c.nflsexual misconductu.s. & worldwashington redskins
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Washington Redskins announce name change; are the Blackhawks next?
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
2020 NFL offseason winners and losers: QBs, free agents, teams and trends
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SB Dan Ryan closed on South Side after crashes leave 2 dead, baby critically injured
JoAnn Cunningham tearfully addresses court at sentencing for son's murder
CPS to release framework for new school year in fall
Crowd packs into meeting to protest mask mandate for schoolchildren
Boy, 13, riding bicycle fatally hit by pickup truck in Niles ID'd
Police warn about possible IDES unemployment debit card fraud
3 shot, including baby, in Old Town
Show More
Car hits 2 trying to cross Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast: CPD
Free ice cream for grads at this South Loop shop
Police capture kangaroo bouncing around Fla. neighborhood
Georgia gov sues to end cities' defiance on mask rules
Pritzker lawsuit seeks face mask order for Illinois schools
More TOP STORIES News