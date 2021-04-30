NFl Draft 2021: 2 Northwestern players picked in 1st round for 1st time ever

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two players from Northwestern University were drafted in the first round of the NFL draft for the first time in team history.The L.A. Chargers took offensive lineman Rashawn Slater at No. 13 and the Cleveland Browns took Defensive back Greg Newsome II at No. 26.Newsome II was surrounded by family and friends who are thrilled for him."I am so beyond proud," said Crystal Newsome, Greg's mother. "I know he's a great player, but he's an even better man and I think I am most proud of that because that is going to stay with him for a long time.Meanwhile, the watch party erupted when fellow teammate Rashawn Slater was picked number 13 overall by the Chargers.Slater was regarded as the best offensive lineman in the draft.This is the first time Northwestern has had two players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.Before Thursday night, only eight Wildcats have ever been drafted in the first round. Now they have 10.The NFL Draft continues Friday night at 6 p.m. on ABC7 and ESPN for rounds two and three. The remaining rounds will take place on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.