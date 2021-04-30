Sports

NFL Draft 2021: 2 Northwestern players picked in 1st round for 1st time ever

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NFl Draft 2021: 2 Northwestern players picked in 1st round for 1st time ever

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two players from Northwestern University were drafted in the first round of the NFL draft for the first time in team history.

The L.A. Chargers took offensive lineman Rashawn Slater at No. 13 and the Cleveland Browns took Defensive back Greg Newsome II at No. 26.

RELATED: Chicago Bears pick Buckeyes QB Justin Fields in 2021 NFL Draft 1st round

Newsome II was surrounded by family and friends who are thrilled for him.

"I am so beyond proud," said Crystal Newsome, Greg's mother. "I know he's a great player, but he's an even better man and I think I am most proud of that because that is going to stay with him for a long time.

Meanwhile, the watch party erupted when fellow teammate Rashawn Slater was picked number 13 overall by the Chargers.

Slater was regarded as the best offensive lineman in the draft.

This is the first time Northwestern has had two players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Before Thursday night, only eight Wildcats have ever been drafted in the first round. Now they have 10.

The NFL Draft continues Friday night at 6 p.m. on ABC7 and ESPN for rounds two and three. The remaining rounds will take place on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfl draftnorthwestern wildcatsnfllos angeles chargerscleveland browns
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bears pick QB Justin Fields in 1st round of NFL Draft
Chicago COVID restrictions loosening as metrics improve
Charged for a free COVID vaccine? Gov't wants you to report it
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson indicted, faces charges involving failed bank
Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills nearly 40: Officials
'I am so thankful': 2 CPD officers credited with saving teen's life in drive-by shooting
Flossmoor man, 75, dies from COVID a month after 2nd vaccine dose
Show More
Dan Ryan Expressway shooting near 71st Street injures man
Could Arlington Park become the new Bears stadium?
Watch out for turtle crossings!
CPS goes back on nursing mothers working remote, CTU claims
Maternal morbidity gap closing between Black, white women: IDPH
More TOP STORIES News