SPORTS

2 NFL players kneel for anthem, Colin Kaepernick tweets to thank them

EMBED </>More Videos

Dolphins teammates Kenny Stills and Albert Watson were the only two players in the league to take a knee during the national anthem during Sunday's early games. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Eddie Pells
DENVER --
No longer welcome on an NFL sideline, Colin Kaepernick turned to social media to make his point on the NFL's opening Sunday.

In a tweet, Kaepernick gave a shout-out to "my brothers," Dolphins teammates Kenny Stills and Albert Watson, who were the only two players in the league to take a knee during the national anthem during Sunday's early games.

"They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated," Kaepernick said in the tweet, which was accompanied by a picture of the Dolphins kneeling before their game. "Love is at the root of our resistance."

It was Kaepernick, then with the 49ers, who sparked the anthem controversy by kneeling during the pregame ritual in 2016 - his way of protesting police brutality and social injustice in America.

Since opting out of his contract after that season, Kaepernick has been unable to land a contract on an NFL team and is suing the league for collusion.

But his voice is still being heard. Last week, Nike introduced an ad featuring the quarterback and his message: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything." One fan in Cleveland for the Steelers-Browns games was spotted in the stands wearing a Kaepernick jersey.
EMBED More News Videos

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto, according to ESPN.



While Stills and Watson were kneeling during the anthem, teammate Robert Quinn raised his fist. Niners receiver Marquise Goodwin did the same at San Francisco's game at Minnesota. Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith Jr. of the Jaguars stayed in the locker room while the anthem was played.



Hours before Kaepernick's tweet, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to dig at the NFL, linking low ratings for Thursday night's opener between Atlanta and Philadelphia (lowest for an opener since 2008) to players who refuse to stand for the anthem.
"If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse!" he tweeted.

CBS and Fox, which carried Sunday afternoon's games, have said they did not plan on televising the anthem.

However, NBC did show the anthem on Thursday night, and no players kneeled or protested in other ways.

That included Malcolm Jenkins, who raised his fist during the anthem last season but did not for the opener. During pregame warmups, he wore a shirt that read "Ca$h bail = poverty trap."

Jenkins said he would like to move the focus away from the anthem.

"I think there's a huge need for us to turn the attention to not only the issues but what players are actually doing in their communities to promote change," he said. "We're trying to move past the rhetoric of what's right or what's wrong in terms of the anthem, and really focus on the systematic issues that are plaguing our communities."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscolin kaepernickMiami Dolphinsnational anthemprotestblack lives matterSan Francisco 49ersJacksonville Jaguarsu.s. & worldnflfootball
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Colin Kaepernick featured in new 'Just Do It' ad
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
SPORTS
Cubs-Nationals postponed, will be made up on Thursday
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Times Serena Williams was at odds with U.S. Open match officials
Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith to be limited for Bears' opener vs. Packers
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman allegedly bound with duct tape, sexually assaulted at River North hotel
Woman charged with murder after running over boyfriend with vehicle at St. Charles resort
Man charged in connection with West Town sex assault
3 shot, 1 killed in Elgin parking lot
Teacher suspended over 'moral foundations' test referencing incest
Evanston's first African American mayor, Lorraine Morton, dies at 99
Student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank at Texas restaurant
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Show More
Sheriff wants to house inmates in semi trailers
Man stabbed on State Street in Loop
Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward East Coast
Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
More News