2 Chicago White Sox players test positive for COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago White Sox players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Sunday.

As part of the Major Leagues Baseball's return to play health protocols, players, staff and front office members received COVID-19 testing, according to a press release.

Both individuals who tested positive are said to be asymptomatic and have been isolated in Chicago, team officials said. They are also being monitored by White Sox medical staff and they are conducting contact tracing for both players.

The team said the two individuals will also receive follow-up testing in the coming day and will only return to activities once they have recorded consecutive negative tests and passed appropriate COVID-19 protocols.

"The health of our players and staff is our top priority, and the White Sox are adhering to all MLB health and safety protocols," the team said in a statement.

The team said they could not comments any further on the health status of the individual players or employees regarding the coronavirus, and that the players involved are requesting privacy at this time related to their health situations.
