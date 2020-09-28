Sports

2 women coaches, woman referee share field to make NFL history

CLEVELAND, OH -- Sunday's NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team marked the first time two female coaches were on the sideline with a female official on the field.

Jennifer King is on Washington's staff, while Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for Stefanski. Sarah Thomas was the down judge.

"It's cool and about time that there's some gender equity in this sport," said Rivera, who first hired King in Carolina. "Women love this game and a lot of them want to play this game and they play it. A lot of them want to coach it and they're coaching it.

King grew up in Rockingham County, North Carolina, and went to Greensboro College. She's the NFL's first full-time Black female coach.

"All we're doing is just creating opportunities for people who deserve it," Rivera said.

Cleveland defeated Washington 34-20.
