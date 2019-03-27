Sports

21 annual 'Toast to Harry Caray' taking place Wednesday

Harry Caray's widow Dutchie and former White Sox player Ron Kittle toast to the legendary baseball broadcaster.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular Chicago tradition is back Wednesday as we get set for the new baseball season.

The 21st annual toast to Harry Caray happens at Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse in River North. This year's honorary toastmaster is former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and the toast will take place at 6:30 p.m. The toast honors Harry Caray, the former broadcaster for the Cubs and White Sox who died on February 18, 1998.

Harry Caray's widow Dutchie, former White Sox player Ron Kittle and Grant DePorter, CEO of Harry Caray's Restaurant Group, joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to talk about the event.

For more information, visit harrycarays.com.
