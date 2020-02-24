Calumet City brothers carry on family wrestling legacy, winning simultaneous high school state titles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Thornton Fractional North High School brothers are carrying on their family legacy after each winning a state title in high school wrestling in different weight classes.They have spent countless hours in this wrestling gym at their high school, working to become the best. Now after this past weekend, the Bailey brothers can say it's been worth it.They all made it to the state final in their weight class, and each came away with the championship title."It means, like, the world to me," said Sinc Baley. "This is like the only opportunity we got to do it and when we did it, it was like a miracle."They've all been wrestling since they were little kids, following in the footsteps of their grandfather who was a state champion wrestler in the 70's.They now have a total of seven state championship titles in the family, but this is the first time three brothers from the same school have all won a title in the same year."I know how much sacrifice they put in so it was all worth it," said Bilal Bailey Sr., who has coached his kids since they were little.Their mother, LaKizzy Bailey could be seen beaming with pride."They call came together and I was just so proud," she said.Bilal Bailey Jr., a senior and the oldest of the brothers, won the state title last year as well.This year was the fifth time Sincere Bailey, a junior, had faced his championship opponent but only the second time he's beaten him.The most pressure, however, may have been on Freshman Nasir Bailey, who was wrestling in his first state meet."It's been my dream since I started wrestling," he said. "I always wanted to make my dad proud of me."Coach Tim Springs has been working with the Bailey kids for years through youth programs, all the way through high school."It's crazy because they all push each other. When one is not having a good day, one of the others will be like, 'Hey, get up, let's go,'" Springs said.The high school state championship is far from the end of the line for the Bailey brothers. They all have hopes of not only wrestling in college, but also the Olympics.