San Francisco 49ers

49ers fan moved to tears after receiving Christmas surprise

By Liz Kreutz
ANTIOCH, Calif,. -- A lifelong San Francisco 49ers fan got a dream come true gift for Christmas that brought him to tears.

Antioch resident Marcus Duron thought his wife, Katie, and their two daughters were saving up for playoff tickets. He was so overwhelmed when he learned they were season tickets, too.

His mother can be seen hugging him in the video when he became emotional over the gift.

Katie says it was the best moment ever and a reminder that, yes, everything is indeed good.

After seeing the video of Marcus' surprise, the 49ers said, "Looks like a tremendous example of Faith, Family and Football. We are so excited to not only have him as a Faithful fan but also as a season ticket member. Katie came through with a big win with that gift!"

See more stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsantiochsan francisco 49ersdistractionchristmas giftholidaygiftschristmasfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Week 17 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus each team's MVP
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
Biggest Week 16 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Chris Godwin, DJ Chark, JuJu Smith-Schuster
2020 NFL Pro Bowl rosters for AFC, NFC: Lamar Jackson leads the picks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Semi rollover in New Lenox shuts down westbound I-80
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Ind. man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 16, multiple times: CPD
Lombard home uninhabitable after fire
Chicago Accuweather: Record high temperatures set Thursday Dec. 26
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Show More
Will your city or town sell recreational marijuana?
Judge: Illinois prisons must reform treatment of transgender inmates
Girl, 7, recovering after being shot at Brighton Park home on Christmas
Local gas station sells winning lotto ticket
Water main break on Halsted closes streets in Old Town
More TOP STORIES News