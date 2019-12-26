49ers fan moved to tears after receiving Christmas surprise

Antioch resident Marcus Duron thought his wife, Katie, and their two daughters were saving up for playoff tickets. He was so overwhelmed when he learned they were season tickets, too.
His mother can be seen hugging him in the video when he became emotional over the gift.
Katie says it was the best moment ever and a reminder that, yes, everything is indeed good.
After seeing the video of Marcus' surprise, the 49ers said, "Looks like a tremendous example of Faith, Family and Football. We are so excited to not only have him as a Faithful fan but also as a season ticket member. Katie came through with a big win with that gift!"
How sweet is this?! Marcus Duron’s family surprised him w @49ers season tickets...and his reaction is everything ❤️— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) December 26, 2019
His wife Katie says he was born a niners fan. He thought Katie had saved up for playoff tickets & was so overwhelmed when he realized it was season tickets, too! pic.twitter.com/NqaPbDbmEh