Super Bowl 2020

SUPER BOWL 2020: 49ers legend Jerry Rice greets passengers at Miami Airport

MIAMI -- Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl winner Jerry Rice greeted passengers at Miami International Airport.

Rice was decked out in a bright-green American Airlines vest and shook passengers as hands as they went through the airport on Thursday.

"So cool to step off our plane at #SBLIV and meet Jerry Rice," said Chris Hibbs who filmed the footage.

Rice is widely considered the great wide receiver of all time and won the Super Bowl MVP in 1989.

The 49ers will be looking for their sixth championship when the take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
