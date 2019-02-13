SPORTS

'He's just an amazing kid:' 6-year-old Ill. boy born with no feet, 1 hand pursues wrestling dreams

An Illinois boy who was born with no feet and only one hand isn't letting that stop him from achieving his dreams.

MACOMB, Ill. --
Nick Trotter is 6 years old. He was born in Ukraine and was adopted at the age of 18 months by Chris and Mindy Trotter, reports KHQA.

Nick's parents say he always finds a way to do what he wants to do, including baseball, swimming and jiu jitsu, but wrestling is really his thing. He's even on a team, the Macomb Little Bombers.

"I feel like I am like a king," Nick said. "I feel like I'm really good at wrestling."

"That's all he's ever known," said Nick's father, Chris. "And there's times he's asked, you know, 'How come I don't have feet? How come I'm missing a hand?' But he doesn't let it bother him. He know that he's special and he knows he can do everything and nothing slows him down. Kids ask him all the time, 'What happened?' and he'll say, 'Well, God made me this way.' He's just an amazing kid."

Nick just participated in his third wrestling tournament in Burlington, Iowa. He pinned all three of his opponents and won his bracket.
