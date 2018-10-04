7 on your Sideline: St. Charles North swimmer Jillian Stachon

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) --Meet Jillian Stachon. The St. Charles North Junior is a swimmer for her high school, but that really doesn't tell her story.
Jillian has had to overcome a rare bone cancer that ended up having her knee removed and a titanium rod put in. through chemotherapy and rehab, Stachon has made the long recovery back and last year earned 3 medals in IHSA's disabilities division and is a valuable team member at St. Charles North.
And, oh yes, she remains an "A" student.
For those reasons and for being an inspiration for others, Jillian is the focus of our 7 on your sideline.