7 on your Sideline: St. Charles North swimmer Jillian Stachon

Meet Jillian Stachon. The St. Charles North Junior is a swimmer for her high school, but that really doesn't tell her story.Jillian has had to overcome a rare bone cancer that ended up having her knee removed and a titanium rod put in. through chemotherapy and rehab, Stachon has made the long recovery back and last year earned 3 medals in IHSA's disabilities division and is a valuable team member at St. Charles North.And, oh yes, she remains an "A" student.For those reasons and for being an inspiration for others, Jillian is the focus of our 7 on your sideline.