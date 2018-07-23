SPORTS
espn

After leaving Red Wings, Chris Chelios to work for Blackhawks

After leaving the Detroit Red Wings organization to be closer to his family in his hometown of Chicago, Chris Chelios was named an ambassador for the Blackhawks on Monday.

Chelios spent a decade with the Red Wings as a player from 1999-2009, and he also has been an adviser for the team. His Hall of Fame career as a defenseman started in Montreal before he spent eight years with the Blackhawks.

"To be able to join the Blackhawks organization in this role means everything to me," Chelios said in a statement. "I'm very thankful to (owner) Rocky Wirtz and (president) John McDonough for this opportunity to return to the Blackhawks. Chicago is my hometown and returning to this organization is very special to me and my family."

Chelios joinslegends Tony Esposito, Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita and Denis Savard as ambassadors representing the Blackhawks at the United Center and at events throughout Chicagoland. The team said he will be introduced at the Blackhawks convention next weekend.

"We are excited to welcome Chris back to the Blackhawks family," McDonough said. "His outstanding Blackhawks career and his passion for the game will complement the work that our current ambassadors carry out to represent the organization."

Chelios was a Blackhawks captain from 1995-99.

His son Jake is also a defenseman and is in the Red Wings organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
sportsespnchicago blackhawksnhlchris cheliosdetroit red wings
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Caddie Academy introduces students to golf caddying
Fear Machado in L.A.? Cubs focused on own deadline pursuits
Matt Carpenter HR streak ends as Cubs beat Cardinals
Diamondbacks, Cubs kick off series
More Sports
Top Stories
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri, killing 17
New images of 2 unidentified John Wayne Gacy victims released
1 killed, 1 injured in Chicago Heights crash
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year
U of C police issue alert after robberies, knife attack in Hyde Park
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Sailor remains missing as Race to Mackinac comes to an end
Show More
Man firing into Toronto cafes kills 2, injures 13
VIDEO: Robbery suspect hits employee of Back of the Yards gas station
PHOTOS: Suspect, former Bush doctor moments before fatal shooting
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Maryland
2 in custody after suspicious death in Lake Villa
More News