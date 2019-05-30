Sports

Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child as Cubs face off against Astros in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Astros fans are reacting after a child was struck by a line drive at Minute Maid Park.

The foul ball hit by Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr., appears to have gone just beyond the net, striking the child in the stands.



Astros players appeared shaken after the incident, and a teary Almora was consoled on the field by Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

One Astros fan said on Twitter the child was rushed out of the ballpark.

The condition of the child was not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshouston astroschild injuredu.s. & worldchicago cubs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois Senate passes bill to legalize marijuana
Activists ask mayor to investigate if a serial killer is targeting black women on South, West sides
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of alleged serial killer accused of murdering his date
Mayor Lightfoot establishes she means business at 1st City Council meeting
DePaul professor turns life around, now teaches at Cook County Jail
Family accuses CPD of using excessive force on children during raid
NY man accused of murder added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted list
Show More
Chicago police officers honored for actions on duty
Robert Mueller parting shot: The Russians will keep coming, so America wake up
Hammond church vandalized
Farmers under water as Chicago area sees 2nd wettest May on record
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
More TOP STORIES News