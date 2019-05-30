Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child as Cubs face off against Astros in Houston

The foul ball hit by Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr., appears to have gone just beyond the net, striking the child in the stands.
@MLB more nets needed. Can’t keep watching this... @Cubs @astros on @espn— Brian Remsberg (@BRGolfer) May 30, 2019
Foul ball hit a kid in the stands. Crowd was quiet for a while until we heard a round of applause. Hopefully the kid is okay. #Astros— Nick Sharara (@TheProducerNick) May 30, 2019
Astros players appeared shaken after the incident, and a teary Almora was consoled on the field by Cubs manager Joe Maddon.
One Astros fan said on Twitter the child was rushed out of the ballpark.
Just saw a little toddler get hit with a foul ball at the Astros game 3 rows in front of me. It really did not lol good. They rushed her out of here. It is shocking.— Dennis Slate (@DennisSlate) May 30, 2019
The condition of the child was not immediately known.