Sports

Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was identified as a central figure in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal during the team's 2017 World Series-winning season, is parting ways with the club, the team announced Tuesday.

Cora served as manager A.J. Hinch's bench coach during the season in which the Astros were found to be using technology to steal opposing pitchers' signs.

"Today we met to discuss the Commissioner's report related to the Houston Astros investigation. Given the findings and the Commissioner's ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways," the Red Sox said in a statement.

"I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward," added Cora, who managed Boston to the 2018 World Series title.



Similar to Houston's, Boston's championship season during Cora's first season with the Red Sox is also being investigated by Major League Baseball. MLB stated Cora's possible punishment related to the Astros will be known after the completion of the Red Sox probe.

A day earlier, MLB suspended Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for a year. They were then immediately fired by the Astros.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosboston red sox
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in Chicago
Chicago Bears move training camp back to Halas Hall
Aurora man killed in hit-and-run crash identified
WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Milwaukee rally same night as Democratic debate
Ex-girlfriend of suspect killed in Gary shootout says he should have been jailed
DUI charge dropped against retired priest accused in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Willowbrook HS students want to combat vaping with STEM
Show More
Winter Weather Advisory issued for possible freezing drizzle
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
Hazel Crest honors soldier killed in Kenya
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Chicago woman with rare condition shares how blood donations helped save her life
More TOP STORIES News