CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NBA All-Star game is in Chicago this weekend. Before the big game, a group of former and current NBA players will be singing gospel music in a first-of-its-kind concert on Thursday.Former NBA player and DePaul grad Terry Cummings joined Tomeka Holyfield, the concert's creator and executive producer, at ABC7's studios to share more about the concert and tribute to Kobe Bryant.The All-Star Gospel Celebration is Thursday at the House of Hope, located at 752 E. 114th Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.Tickets are still available. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.