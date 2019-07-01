Sports

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws during the game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Anaheim. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By ABC7.com staff
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday morning in Texas, the team announced.

The Southern California native was 27.

No details were immediately disclosed on the cause or circumstances of his death.

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," the team wrote on Twitter. "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

The Angels game scheduled for Monday against the Rangers in Texas has been canceled, the team said.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois gas tax doubles as new laws go into effect Monday
$24.6M in Cook County property tax refunds going to 25,000 homeowners
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Man shot near Oak Forest campgrounds
CPD officers will soon be required to notify OEMC after pointing a firearm
56 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago man falls off mountain, dies in NC
Show More
4th body recovered after boat crash in Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal
New Indiana laws take effect July 1
Rick Springfield cancels, moves Dominican Republic concert
Dad shot after visiting newborn twins in hospital dies at same hospital
Florida woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria: family
More TOP STORIES News