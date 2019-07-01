Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday morning in Texas, the team announced.The Southern California native was 27.No details were immediately disclosed on the cause or circumstances of his death."It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," the team wrote on Twitter. "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."The Angels game scheduled for Monday against the Rangers in Texas has been canceled, the team said.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.