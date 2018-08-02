Anti-violence march ends outside Wrigley Field as Cubs face Padres

CHICAGO -- About 200 anti-violence protesters took their message to an affluent neighborhood on Chicago's North Side, briefly shutting down Lake Shore Drive and snarling rush-hour traffic.Organizers say they believe Thursday's march will draw attention to violence, corruption and the lack of economic investment in the city's African-American neighborhoods. The protesters also demanded the resignation of police Supt. Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel.Johnson has asserted in recent weeks that violent crime in the city has declined, attributing it to new police tactics. However, he conceded more has to be done in the neighborhoods where much of the gang-related violence takes place.The demonstrators marched to Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs were hosting the San Diego Padres. Police kept the marchers away from the gates of the ballpark. Once there, they chanted "one city, one Chicago" and "Rahm has to go," as fans watched from inside the park.Police say there were no arrests during the demonstration.