Sports

Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN

Antonio Brown has reportedly come to an agreement with the New England Patriots -- less than one day after he was released from the Oakland Raiders, ESPN reports.

The Raiders announced Saturday morning that Brown was released from the team.



Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown's contract.

The Raiders released the disgruntled star receiver Brown before he ever played a game for the team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman used fake name after driving drunk, speeding: police
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' headed to Chicago, all tickets claimed
Toddler shoots self in Glenwood home, police say
1 killed, 2 wounded in Little Village shooting: police
Illinois man gets 60 years for killing police informant
Chance the Rapper and wife welcome baby no. 2
Show More
Cars stolen from Midway parking lots, police say
Illinois, Chicago receive $38M to fight opioid epidemic
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Former Glenview nurse charged with sex assault
Woman robbed, shot while sitting in car
More TOP STORIES News