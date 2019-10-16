Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman gives fans a look at his 5-story sanctuary

HOUSTON, Texas -- Alex Bregman is back with another YouTube video on his channel.

Typically, viewers get to catch a glimpse inside of the player's life while he's out and about.



However, this video was more personal as he allowed cameras into his home.

Of course, this is not just any home. The All-Star third baseman's 5-story pad is decked out with a baseball memorabilia, video games, family photos and even has a rooftop view of the Houston skyline.

Bregman also showed off his fashion sense and an extensive designer shoe collection that takes up his entire closet, because he says he doesn't have a girl to share it with.

The 'Stros slugger earned a base salary of $599,000 during the 2018 MLB season and will be a free agent in 2023.

