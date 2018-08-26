SPORTS

Athletes bike, swim & run in humid Chicago triathlon; street closures in effect

The 36th Annual Chicago Triathlon is officially underway Sunday morning.

More than 9,000 people are taking part in the run, swim and bicycle race this year, including 87-year-old Bob Scott from Naperville.

Scott is setting a record as the eldest participant in the triathlon's history.

There are several major road closures because of the triathlon.

Southbound Lake Shore Drive is shut down from Hollywood Avenue to Randolph Street.

Columbus Drive is also closed from Roosevelt Road to Balbo Drive.

The closures are expected to last through Sunday evening.
