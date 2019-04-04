Chicago Cubs

Author Ron Rapoport reveals hidden side of Ernie Banks in new book

Author Ron Rapoport speaks about his revealing new book called "Let's Play Two: The Legend of Mr. Cub, the Life of Ernie Banks."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ernie Banks, "Mr Cub," was the most beloved player in history of the Chicago Cubs franchise.

He was known for his sunny disposition, but his public display of good cheer was also a mask that hid a deeply conflicted, melancholy, and often lonely man.

Ron Rapoport, former columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times, has authored a revealing new book about Banks, "Let's Play Two: The Legend of Mr. Cub, the Life of Ernie Banks."

ABC7's Janet Davies recently sat down with Rapoport.
