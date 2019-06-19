Sports

Authorities: David Ortiz not intended target of shooting in Dominican Republic

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have confirmed that Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of the shooting inside a nightclub in his hometown last week.

Investigators say the intended target was a friend of Ortiz who was seated next to him and dressed similarly.

Officials say the gunman was shown a picture of the target minutes before the attack but became confused on who he was supposed to shoot.

Eleven people are currently in custody for the attempted murder of the Red Sox star, but law enforcement officials say the mastermind behind the shooting is still on the run.

Ortiz remains hospitalized from the gunshot wound to his back, but doctors have upgraded his condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsshooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in fiery semi crash, explosion on I-94 in Racine Co.
FBI agents raid Alderman Carrie Austin's 34th Ward Office
'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
MIRACLE ON METRA: Man's life saved by stranger on train
Cook Co. property tax bills due Aug. 1 posted online ahead of mailing
Fresh food market opens in Austin
Marijuana use doubles in U.S. pregnant women to 1 in 14
Show More
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
Drivers under influence of weed pose challenge for law enforcement after legalization
Off-duty cop intervenes in robbery, exchanges gunfire with suspect
Make-A-Wish surprises boy with trip to Disney World
Chicago Juneteenth celebration honors African-American veterans
More TOP STORIES News