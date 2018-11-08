Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez won his first career National League Silver Slugger Award.Baez is one of only 11 players in Cubs history to win a Silver Slugger, and one of only two Cubs second basemen to win the award, along with seven-time winner Ryne Sandberg.This is the first Silver Slugger Award awarded to a Cub since first baseman Anthony Rizzo and pitcher Jake Arrieta both won in 2016.On the South Side, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu picked up his second career Silver Slugger Award in the American League. Only four other White Sox players have won multiple Silver Sluggers: Carlton Fisk, Frank Thomas, Magglio Ordonez and Alexei Ramirez.The Silver Slugger Award honors the best offensive performers at every position in each league. Recipients are voted on by major league managers and coaches, and the award is presented by Louisville Slugger.