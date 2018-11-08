SPORTS

Cubs' Baez earns first Silver Slugger Award; Sox's Abreu picks up second

The Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez earned his first career Silver Slugger Award. Jose Abreu, on the White Sox, won his second. (Associated Press photos)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez won his first career National League Silver Slugger Award.

Baez is one of only 11 players in Cubs history to win a Silver Slugger, and one of only two Cubs second basemen to win the award, along with seven-time winner Ryne Sandberg.

This is the first Silver Slugger Award awarded to a Cub since first baseman Anthony Rizzo and pitcher Jake Arrieta both won in 2016.

On the South Side, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu picked up his second career Silver Slugger Award in the American League. Only four other White Sox players have won multiple Silver Sluggers: Carlton Fisk, Frank Thomas, Magglio Ordonez and Alexei Ramirez.

The Silver Slugger Award honors the best offensive performers at every position in each league. Recipients are voted on by major league managers and coaches, and the award is presented by Louisville Slugger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsbaseballMLBChicago White SoxawardChicagoWrigleyvilleBridgeport
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Burns' career night leads Irish over Chicago State 89-62
Notre Dame QB Ian Book out vs. Florida State
Reds' Scott Schebler, Rangers' Matt Bush miss arbitration cutoff
Jeremy Colliton receives congrats text from Joel Quenneville
More Sports
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks shooting: 13 killed at nightclub, including gunman, Ian David Long
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
6 natural signs that we could be in for a harsh winter
Rogers Park murders reward increased to $150K
Local veteran shares life lessons after surviving D-Day, invasion of Okinawa
Annette Nance-Holt reflects on journey to be CFD's second-highest post
Show More
See new global menu items at West Loop McDonald's
Fire at Wauconda High School causes $30K in damage
WATCH: High school student punches teacher in face
Swastika found in Jewish student's locker at Lincoln Park school
More News