Balling with the Stars is warm up for NBA All Star Weekend 2020

CHICAGO -- Chicago is warming up for the NBA All Star Weekend with Balling with the Stars.

The event at Urban Prep Academy's Englewood campus brought out celebrities like Chance the Rapper, G Herbo and Windy City LIVE's Val Warner.

Chance and G Herbo were captains of the two competing teams.

