Ballock's 39 points, 11 3-pointers lead Creighton by DePaul

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mitch Ballock made a school- and Big East-record 11 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 39 points to lead Creighton over DePaul 91-78 on Saturday night.

Ballock, a sophomore guard who was averaging 10.9 points per game, made 11 of 12 from 3-point range, 12 of 14 overall from the floor and 4 of 5 free throws. Martin Krampelj added 23 points and 10 rebounds and Marcus Zegarowski added a career-high 10 assists for the Bluejays (18-13, 9-9 Big East).

Eli Cain and Max Strus scored 19 points each for the Blue Demons (15-14, 7-11). Devin Gage added 14 points and Jaylen Butz scored 11.

After trailing 41-34 at halftime, DePaul closed to within four on a 3-pointer by Strus with 15 minutes remaining. The Blue Demons were within 66-63 with about nine minutes to go before Creighton regained the momentum with a 16-3 run.
