Chicago Cubs, White Sox face off at Wrigley Field, but no fans allowed

By and Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended all sports, but Chicago is welcoming baseball's return as the Cubs and White Sox face off.

The teams haven't played anyone other than their own teammates since March 13, but that changes Sunday.

The Chicago Cubs are taking on the White Sox for the adjusted version of exhibition games leading into the regular, now shortened, season.

Fans aren't allowed in the stands and social distancing is required on and off the field.



But some baseball lovers tried to sneak a peek inside Wrigley Field on Sunday.

"To see if we could spot players and check out the atmosphere before opening day," said Cubs fan Melanie Fitzgibbons.

Others headed to local bars and restaurants, or spots outside the stadium to snag some baseballs.

"This is my lifelong hobby. I have caught over 6,000 baseballs - 245 homers, five career grand slams," said Cubs fan Moe Mullins.

Mullins said the fans outside the stadium have been keeping their distance.

"No high fives, no shaking hands," Mullins said.
